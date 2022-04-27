Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Things are taking shape inside the new £26m Marina Centre, as work progresses on the "jewel in the crown" of Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.
A look inside reveals a gym space with views of the North Sea, floor to ceiling climbing walls and a six-lane 25m swimming pool and touch pads suitable for galas.
The new Marina Centre - which will have a soft opening at the beginning of August before being officially opened on Saturday, September 3 - will have a learner's pool, a splash pad and a confidence gym for those wanting a quieter space to exercise with some privacy, as well as disabled access to the pool areas.
The site will also contain two fitness studios, a large sports hall and a cafe which non-members can use to meet people as well as access the beach.
Senior site manager Danny Branson said: "Morgan Sindall and Great Yarmouth Borough Council are delivering what will be a great establishment for the community, a place where people can come and just have a bite to eat and a drink in the cafe or they can use the leisure facilities.
"Hopefully, it will be a central hub where people can come together."
Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith said: "Every time we visit, we're seeing more and more features added and I am looking forward to the opening.
"I'm really excited for the residents and the visitors. It's going to be an attraction for them and their health and wellbeing."
Martin Marsh, area manager for Freedom Leisure, worked at the old Marina Centre.
He said: "I've got a long history with the previous centre and this is going to be a wonderful flagship site for the town - a jewel in the crown.
"As a gym-goer, I can't wait to get in there and look at the views as I'm training. And as a father, getting my kids into the pool for a swim, sliding down the flumes and then getting a bite to eat in the cafe afterwards. I can't wait.
"There's a big recruitment drive and we're looking to employ senior managers. The next stage of recruitment for the other staff will begin soon."
Mr Marsh said the new Marina Centre will be looking to employ around 50 people.