Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Nail bar plans for former high street shoe shop

Liz Coates

Published: 2:12 PM August 15, 2022
The former Ruche Shoes on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Danielle Booden

The former Ruche Shoes on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A former shoe shop could be transformed into a nail bar.

Yen Nguyen Thi of  Normandie Tower, in Rouen Road, Norwich, is asking planners for a change of use to allow her to operate from the former Ruche shoe shop at 109, High Street, Gorleston, next to Subway.

The change of use  involves turning the ground floor retail area into a nail bar.

Drawings submitted in support of the bid show there would be no internal changes to the layout.

They also show a shared parking area for numbers 108 to 110 in Blackwall Reach behind the high street with Horsey's Lane running alongside the shops.

If approved the nail bar proposes to open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week and employ two people.

Gorleston High Street has seen a number of changes with New Look being replaced by an adult gaming centre and Urban Oasis next to the Feathers pub being turned into a hot food take away.

To view the plans visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0650/CU.

Gorleston News

