Derelict Pontins site in Hemsby has been sold

PUBLISHED: 11:08 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 30 April 2020

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

A derelict former holiday camp has been sold to a development company more than a decade after it shut.

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon CarterAn aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

The 22-acre Pontins site in Hemsby is now in the hands of Pine Developments.

A statement released on Thursday (April 30) said: “Northern Trust Company Ltd acted on behalf of a private client in achieving planning permission, and securing the disposal of the 22 acre former Pontins Holiday site in Hemsby, Great Yarmouth.

“Northern Trust initially promoted the site to gain planning permission for the redevelopment of the site with up to 190 dwellings.

“The plans also incorporated retail development and holiday accommodation together with associated open space, landscaping and infrastructure.

The former pontins site in Hemsby following an arson attack in August. Picture: Mick HowesThe former pontins site in Hemsby following an arson attack in August. Picture: Mick Howes

“Subsequently, Northern Trust undertook a disposal strategy, resulting in the sale of the site to Pine Developments Ltd.

“Northern Trust has worked closely with the local authority and other key stakeholders in bringing forward the regeneration of this derelict site for the benefit of the local economy.”

The site at Pontins closed some ten years ago and quickly fell into disrepair becoming a magnet for vandals.

It has long been a source of frustration in the village, and in the summer of 2018 more than 90 firefighters fought a blaze that was started deliberately.

Steam rising from the site of a large fire at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodSteam rising from the site of a large fire at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Plans for 190 homes were submitted five years ago.

They include retail provision and static caravans.

The decision notice was issued in February this year.

In its heyday, the Pontins holiday camp housed tens of thousands of holidaymakers during the season.

Then at the end of 2008, staff were given just 48 hours notice to leave when the camp closed suddenly.

Over the years a number of schemes for the site have been proposed including one for a veteran’s village and an Eden of the East.

A preference for it to remain as a holiday site has been loudly voiced with supporters pointing to the multi-million pound investment in the Richardson’s site opposite, proving the appetite for traditional seaside. breaks.

However, hopes it would be snapped up by another holiday provider have not come to fruition.

The 22 acre site consists of four single storey chalet blocks and 44 two storey chalet blocks – total of 512 individual chalets.

At its peak it could accommodate 2,440 people.

Most Read

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gorleston artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

