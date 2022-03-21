Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast

Michele Turner hopes her new family-run shop Shelly's will help drive year-round opening for more shops in Regent Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A couple have realised their dream of opening a gift shop in Great Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare.

Michele and Garry Turner, of Burgh Castle, opened Shelly's Emporium three weeks ago and have been stunned by the response.

Mrs Turner, 52, a retired community nurse, said they took the plunge after the idea had been buzzing around in their heads for years.

"My husband has always wanted a shop," she said.

Michele Turner in Shelly's Emporium which is new to Regent Road and stocks an array of gifts. - Credit: Liz Coates

"He mentioned it again last August and I said 'Right, if we are going to do it we are going to do it before we get too old."

She said the new shop, replacing a shoe shop, aimed to encourage year-round shopping in Regent Road - a street brimming with gifts and treats she had loved visiting all her life.

Inside Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road, where a seaside-inspired colour scheme and wide selection of gifts is delighting shoppers. - Credit: Liz Coates

Now, she was enjoying being part of the trader community having been given an enthusiastic welcome.

She is being helped by her sisters Amanda Smith and Sarah Domiszew who are working in the store part time.

Mrs Turner, a mother of two grown-up children, said it had been a sharp learning curve but they had enjoyed researching wholesalers and visiting trade fairs searching for items inspired by the coast and adding something different to what was already for sale in the street, known for its souvenirs, sticky rock, and colourful beach balls.

Michelle Turner and her sister Amanda Smith are ready to serve customers in Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

"We are selling a bit of everything," she said.

"The signs are very popular."

Items are stocked to suit all pockets with lower, middle, and high end gifts and household items as well as some unusual pieces handpicked for the shop.

"I just love talking to all customers and finding out about where they are from.

Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road realises a long term ambition for Burgh Castle couple Michele and Garry Turner. - Credit: Liz Coates

"I had one lady say she comes down seven times a year.

"The feedback has been really good.

"Everyone says how much nice stuff we have and that it is nice to have something classy in Yarmouth.

"There have been no negative comments.

"It is a big shop, but we have done the right thing.

"We have no regrets."



