News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:03 PM March 21, 2022
Shelly's Emporium new gift shop in Regent Road

Michele Turner hopes her new family-run shop Shelly's will help drive year-round opening for more shops in Regent Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A couple have realised their dream of opening a gift shop in Great Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare.

Michele and Garry Turner, of Burgh Castle, opened Shelly's Emporium three weeks ago and have been stunned by the response.

Mrs Turner, 52, a retired community nurse, said they took the plunge after the idea had been buzzing around in their heads for years.

"My husband has always wanted a shop," she said.

Burgh Castle couple open Great Yarmouth shop

Michele Turner in Shelly's Emporium which is new to Regent Road and stocks an array of gifts. - Credit: Liz Coates

"He mentioned it again last August and I said 'Right, if we are going to do it we are going to do it before we get too old."

She said the new shop, replacing a shoe shop, aimed to encourage year-round shopping in Regent Road -  a street brimming with gifts and treats she had loved visiting all her life.

Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Inside Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road, where a seaside-inspired colour scheme and wide selection of gifts is delighting shoppers. - Credit: Liz Coates

Now, she was enjoying being part of the trader community having been given an enthusiastic welcome.

Most Read

  1. 1 16 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s
  2. 2 If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston
  3. 3 Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub
  1. 4 Couple bid emotional farewell to seaside chippy they ran for 30 years
  2. 5 Ava, 11, uncovers 17th century treasures in Great Yarmouth dig
  3. 6 Norfolk business that began by mistake still making waves after 200 years
  4. 7 Designs unveiled for new James Paget Hospital
  5. 8 Norfolk car washes investigated over 'serious breaches' of regulations
  6. 9 Edwardian home in Gorleston's Marine Parade selling for £1.3m
  7. 10 'I've always dreamed of this' - Teen opens hair salon in Great Yarmouth

She is being helped by her sisters Amanda Smith and Sarah Domiszew who are working in the store part time.

Mrs Turner, a mother of two grown-up children, said it had been a sharp  learning curve but they had enjoyed researching wholesalers and visiting trade fairs searching for items inspired by the coast and adding something different to what was already for sale in the street, known for its souvenirs, sticky rock, and colourful beach balls.

Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Michelle Turner and her sister Amanda Smith are ready to serve customers in Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

"We are selling a bit of everything," she said.

"The signs are very popular."

Items are stocked to suit all pockets with lower, middle, and high end gifts and household items as well as some unusual pieces handpicked for the shop.

"I just love talking to all customers and finding out about where they are from.

Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Shelly's Emporium in Regent Road realises a long term ambition for Burgh Castle couple Michele and Garry Turner. - Credit: Liz Coates

"I had one lady say she comes down seven times a year.

"The feedback has been really good.

"Everyone says how much nice stuff we have and that it is nice to have something classy in Yarmouth.

"There have been no negative comments.

"It is a big shop, but we have done the right thing.

"We have no regrets."


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Chelsie Dack

Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured.

Opening date revealed for new The Range store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tony Clarke behind the grill at his takeaway.

Takeaway owner says £1 burgers and hotdogs are secret to success

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon