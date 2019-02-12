Former florist could be replaced by two new shops in high street

Two new shops could open in Gorleston high street after plans were submitted to convert a former florist into separate stores.

How WJ White Florists looked when it first opened in 1947. Picture: Archant How WJ White Florists looked when it first opened in 1947. Picture: Archant

WJ White Florists closed in 2016 but if proposals submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council are successful, the vacant premises would be home to two new businesses.

Should plans get the green light, two, two-bedroom flats would also be built above the shop.

The building was home to the family-run florists WJ White for 70 years.

It was opened in Gorleston high street in 1947 by William John White, and was originally also a greengrocers.

After Mr White’s retirement, the business was carried on by his daughter Marion Dakkak and son Laurence White, along with their partners Ghatfan and Maureen.

With grandchildren on the way, Mrs Dakkak called time on her business in November 2016.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by the council’s planning committee on April 2.