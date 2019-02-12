Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Former florist could be replaced by two new shops in high street

PUBLISHED: 15:39 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 14 February 2019

Two new shops could open in the building formerly occupied by WJ White Florist in Gorleston high street. Picture: David Hannant

Two new shops could open in the building formerly occupied by WJ White Florist in Gorleston high street. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

Two new shops could open in Gorleston high street after plans were submitted to convert a former florist into separate stores.

How WJ White Florists looked when it first opened in 1947. Picture: ArchantHow WJ White Florists looked when it first opened in 1947. Picture: Archant

WJ White Florists closed in 2016 but if proposals submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council are successful, the vacant premises would be home to two new businesses.

Should plans get the green light, two, two-bedroom flats would also be built above the shop.

The building was home to the family-run florists WJ White for 70 years.

It was opened in Gorleston high street in 1947 by William John White, and was originally also a greengrocers.

After Mr White’s retirement, the business was carried on by his daughter Marion Dakkak and son Laurence White, along with their partners Ghatfan and Maureen.

With grandchildren on the way, Mrs Dakkak called time on her business in November 2016.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by the council’s planning committee on April 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lost picture of the Beatles playing Great Yarmouth developed after 55 years in a drawer

This photo of the Beatles, taken in 1963 in Great Yarmouth, was printed only on February 5, 2019. Mark Harrison had worked in a photographer's studio in the town, from where he had salvaged the negative. His son, Richard, printed the photo last week.

Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Stars from Game of Thrones are coming to Great Yarmouth

Vauxhall Holiday Park which is hosting a sci-fi weekender Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Former florist could be replaced by two new shops in high street

Two new shops could open in the building formerly occupied by WJ White Florist in Gorleston high street. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth Stores set for move

Yarmouth Stores in Great Yarmouth is moving to Kirklands House. Picture: Joseph Norton

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

Hundreds benefit in first six months of £3.1m fuel poverty scheme

More than one in 10 households in Norfolkare living in fuel poverty due to low income, expensive heating, poorly insulated homes and rising fuel costs. Picture: Getty

Mother-of-four says children playing online games must be protected after police issue Fortnite warning

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists