Major high street chain confirms second store and 16 jobs in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 16 May 2019

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A new store at Great Yarmouth's Gapton Hall retail park is bringing 16 jobs to the town.

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

National health, beauty and chemist chain Superdrug has confirmed it is opening a second store at the out-of-town retail hub on Friday, May 17.

The store will feature a Beauty Studio brow and lash bar with a menu of professional treatments including tinting and threading.

Store manager Louise Greenhill, said: "We are delighted to be opening our new store to customers in Great Yarmouth.

"This store is in a great location and will offer customers a wide selection of our unique mix of beauty, health and fragrances which is perfect timing as spring is underway.

"The addition of the brow and lash bar means we will be able to offer our customers a variety of top beauty treatments at affordable prices.

"We are sure our customers are going to love the new store."

The chain already has a shop in Market Gates in the town centre, having relocated from King Street six years ago.

It is the second largest health and beauty retailer behind Boots, trading from around 900 shops.

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 7pm, and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

