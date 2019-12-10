'Some brilliant bargains to be had' - new charity shop opens in mall

YMCA has opened a new charity shop in Market Gates Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Bargain hunters have a new charity shop to rifle full of unwanted items looking for a new home.

The YMCA opened a new shop on Saturday in Great Yarmouth's Market Gates, filling an empty unit.

Mall manager Nick Spencer said the charity had staged a soft opening ahead of a proper ribbon-cutting ceremony when all the signage is in place and the store is fully stocked.

It follows the success of the organisation's Norwich shop which opened in Castle Quarter in September.

Mr Spencer said the large unit, formerly Store 21, added to the mix of shops.

He said: "It's a good operator and a good retailer. They are very good at what they do.

"We are very pleased and we do expect it to be a shop that contributes well to Market Gates.

"A lot of people like charity shops and there are some brilliant bargains to be had."

He said the YMCA had been looking for premises in the town and that he was pleased they were able to occupy one of the mall's units.

Tim Sweeting, chief executive of YMCA Norfolk, said money raised in the shop would help local young people.

The charity had been working in Yarmouth since 1872 providing housing and support.

It has some 50 residences in the town, including supported lodgings where a family takes in a vulnerable young person providing a stable home and helping them on their way.

It also runs a sports'-based club and a mobile service.

Mr Sweeting said family breakdown was the biggest cause of homelessness with work going on behind the scenes to help families to stay together.

The charity's Norfolk network of shops provided a "fantastic" funding stream as well as volunteer opportunities for young people in retail.

Donations can be dropped off at the store in Market Gates.

To find out about volunteering visit the website or call in.

