Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

A mother and daughter duo have reluctantly quit a village pub saying they have loved their time behind the pumps.

Caroline Dack and her daughter Megan Gowen put a sign outside The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret on Monday (March 9) saying the pub would be closed until further notice and thanking customers for their support.

The first-time publicans took over the watering hole in October and, buoyed by the experience, took on another pub in Norwich with the intention of running both.

They will take up the reins at The Gordon in Thorpe St Andrew at the end of the month.

Mrs Dack said: 'We have loved our time here in this nice village and had planned to stay.'

However, she said they had been let down by a lack of support from the pub's owners Enterprise Inns over a series of maintenance issues and were disappointed to be leaving.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: 'We can confirm that the Jolly Farmers pub is currently closed.

'However we would like to reassure the local community that we plan to reopen the pub soon with a new operator and look forward to welcoming guests for a drink.'