New The Range store to launch on Good Friday with 'special offers'

Liz Coates

Published: 3:09 PM April 11, 2022
The Range is opening a new store at Gapton Hall on Friday April 15 2022

The Range, the garden, home, and leisure retailer, is opening a new store in Great Yarmouth at Gapton Hall on Friday April 15. - Credit: Liz Coates

A new branch of the home and leisure giant The Range is opening in Great Yarmouth on Friday, April 15.

The store will be throwing open its doors at 9am at the Gapton Hall Retail Park.

A spokesman said: "Once open we will be having a variety of in-store only special offers for a limited time only."

The new store has created over 40 jobs in a variety of different roles, the retailer said.

The Range is moving into a unit left empty by Outfit, part of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire which collapsed into administration at the start of December 2020 as a result of coronavirus.

The company confirmed it would be coming to Great Yarmouth in June last year saying it aimed to open "in the Autumn", the schedule slipping to April.

It means the retail park is now fully let. Other operators include Boots, Superdrug, Next, TK Maxx, The Card Factory, Greggs, Sports Direct, Marks and Spencer, Halfords, Poundland, Shoezone, The Works, Cancer Research, and The Food Warehouse.

