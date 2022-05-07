Going green: The new vegan food hut making waves on the coast
- Credit: Liz Coates
A seaside chippy has reinvented itself with a totally new vegan and vegetarian menu at one of Norfolk's most popular resorts.
The Vegan and Veggie Hut opened in Beach Road, Hemsby, on Saturday (May 7)with the aim of bringing something new to the array of cafes, ice-cream shops, and burger stalls.
"If you come to Hemsby it's normal to be vegan," said owner James Bensly who hopes that everyone - whatever their food preferences - can have a great experience in the holiday village he is proud to call home.
Mr Bensly whose family of businesses includes The Beach Cafe opposite the hut said more and more people were asking for vegan options but that it was hard to cater for them at the cafe given the limited preparation space.
Now with the new kiosk they could be confident of what they were serving and also offer a full range of foods, including a vegan "whippy-style" soft ice-cream which was coming soon.
It also chimed with the going green ethos he was was ushering in as a borough and country councillor with the aim of making Norfolk a top eco-friendly destination, Hemsby leading the way with its reusable cup scheme.
The opening day had come after some five months of preparation and research and saw sweet potato loaded fries and falafel wraps with hummus proving an instant hit.
Much of the menu had been designed by Tess Robinson, who also works at John Grant School as a co-educator.
The 18-year-old with a passion for flavour had been testing out recipes and combinations at home and reaching out to food bloggers for ideas.
She said she was "so excited" to be able to serve the food and finally be able to recommend a vegan/vegetarian option to customers at the cafe.
Mr Bensly said he was learning all the time and was heartened by the enthusiasm of passers-by as he opened up the hatch for the first time.
Maura Bond who was walking by with her dog stopped to take a snap for her daughter-in-law who is vegan.
"This is simply amazing, " she said. "We always struggle to find somewhere for her to eat in Hemsby and end up going to Norwich. I really do hope that they are very, very successful."
The Vegan and Veggie Hut is open 10-4pm at weekends until the main summer holidays.