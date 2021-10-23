New vintage store opens bigger premises

Published: 11:29 AM October 23, 2021

Dave O'Halloran used to be a market trader and caravan salesman before opening his vintage clothing shop. - Credit: James Weeds

A new vintage store in Great Yarmouth has opened a second, larger unit in a shopping centre after a successful first season.

Decked Out, a store specialising in brand named vintage clothing, began trading in Market Gates in July this year.

Its owner, Dave O'Halloran, said that business has "grown and grown" and has led him to take over another unit inside the shopping centre.

Decked Out is on the ground floor of Market Gates leading to Regent Road. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr O'Halloran, 53, said: "What we're trying to do is bring recycled clothing to Great Yarmouth.

"There are charity shops, but these are all brand names - from Nike, Adidas and Levis.

"Everyone wants to wear this stuff, this is what the kids want to wear and this is at a lower price than other high street stores.

"And it's good for the planet."

American Football jerseys at Decked Out. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr O'Halloran, from Acle, previously worked on Yarmouth market, and more recently in caravan sales.

After leaving his old job, Mr O'Halloran felt inspired by his former career on the market place and decided to return to retail.

"I was on the market until about 2000 doing something similar.

"But it was all 70s stuff back then.

"Now, this is street wear and this is so much more popular.

"This year there has seen a different type of visitor in the town and we have had a lot of positive feedback."

Decked Out sells vintage clothing at in Market Gates. - Credit: James Weeds

Hoodies and sweatshirts are the most popular item Decked Out currently sell, as well as American Football jerseys, varsity jackets and Levi jeans.

"It's all good for the planet, the kids are loving it and some people have said it's their new favourite shop."

Mr O'Halloran said starting a new business during the pandemic was a little bit worrying.

"We didn't know how it was going to do," Mr O'Halloran said.

"But because the pandemic hit and people couldn't go abroad, it made Yarmouth a lot better this year.

"People are having a good time and the town is on the up."

Baseball hats in Decked Out. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr O'Halloran is looking to broaden his stock and begin selling American trainers, children's clothes and maybe move to a bigger unit.

Currently, his two units are

Dave O'Halloran said varsity jackets are popular. - Credit: James Weeds



