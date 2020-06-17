Video

New development dubbed ‘The Pines’ unveiled for derelict Pontins site

An image of what refurbished chalets at the derelict Pontins site in Hemsby could look like under a new scheme from Pine Developments Picture: Paul Robinson Partnership Archant

A new vision for a derelict holiday park will see a hike in the number of homes, log cabins, a swimming pool, and shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An image of what a new leisure centre on the site of the old Pontins swimming pool could look like under a new proposal being put to planners Picutre: Paul Robinson Partnership An image of what a new leisure centre on the site of the old Pontins swimming pool could look like under a new proposal being put to planners Picutre: Paul Robinson Partnership

Pine Developments, which bought the former Pontins site in Hemsby in April, is asking planners to look at a rejigged scheme.

The 23-acre site already has the green light for 193 houses, a static caravan site, and convenience store.

The new owners say they are seeking to vary the consent for 230 homes, three more commercial units, a leisure centre, swimming pool, and cafe.

A joint statement released by Graham Avery and Steve McGrath of Pine Developments, Bruce Hart of Paul Robinson Partnership, and Jason Parker of Parker Planning Services said they wanted to keep the site’s “parkland” feel.

A new concept plan has been released for the former Pontins site in Hemsby. The scheme aims to make use of existing buildings where possible and preserve the site's "parkland" feel Picture:Paul Robinson Partnership A new concept plan has been released for the former Pontins site in Hemsby. The scheme aims to make use of existing buildings where possible and preserve the site's "parkland" feel Picture:Paul Robinson Partnership

Under the draft proposals some of the chalets will be remodelled as homes and holiday lets, and the swimming pool will be transformed into a modern leisure hub.

Artist’s impressions show the site - renamed The Pines - as a leafy, family-friendly community.

In the pictures existing chalet blocks are timber-clad with pitched roofs and balconies, looking out over green spaces.

The concept model also features 42 holiday lodges.

A detailed plan for a new mixed use proposal for the former Pontins site at Hemsby, renamed The Pines Picture:Paul Robinson Partnership A detailed plan for a new mixed use proposal for the former Pontins site at Hemsby, renamed The Pines Picture:Paul Robinson Partnership

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council said the plans had taken the council by surprise.

He said they were similar to previous ones submitted some years ago adding: “The pathways and green areas all look lovely but who is going to maintain them?

“On the plus side they are not going to put static caravans on there.”

He said members were pushing for a site meeting ahead of a public consultation.

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Borough councillor James Bensly said first impressions were positive.

Although he championed the site for holiday use he said all efforts were now focused on getting the best deal for Hemsby.

He broadly welcomed the revised scheme, especially if it would provide starter-home properties for young people priced out of their home village.

“If it turns out the same as the pictures, it will be a great asset for the village,” he added.

Fire-fighters damping down after a large fire at the old Pontins holiday park in Hemsby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fire-fighters damping down after a large fire at the old Pontins holiday park in Hemsby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

“There is a long way to go yet, but if they are doing all this with the virus going on and starting to rebuild and rework and reinvest it has got to be better than it is now.”

The developers say they aim to submit a full planning application before the end of the summer, with a view to starting work early next year..

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.