Bus manager 'honoured' to be nominated in industry awards

Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties, has been nominated for manager of the year at an industry awards ceremony - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Norfolk bus manager has been nominated for one of the industry's highest awards.

Chris Speed, First Eastern Counties' head of operations, has been shortlisted for manager of the year in the large operator category at the 2022 Route One Awards.

The awards are described as the coach and bus industry’s premier recognition ceremony.

Mr Speed, who lives in Gorleston, began at First Eastern Counties as a bus driver in 1999. He has been head of operations since 2016.

He said being shortlisted among five other managers from across the country was an honour.

"It's something you dream of," Mr Speed said.

"I was born in Great Yarmouth, and I am so proud to run the bus service where I live.

"After 23 years in the industry, I still love it.

"To get to the point where people say I'm doing a good job means the world to me."

The Route One awards take place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Wednesday, November 2.