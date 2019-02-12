Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Long-serving Norfolk retailers win prestigious national award

PUBLISHED: 16:28 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 27 February 2019

Owen Church, of Hemsby Post Office, receiving his award. Ralph Childs, of Childs Newsagents in Great Yarmouth, was unable to attend the ceremony in London, The men won a special centenary award at the 2019 Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) Awards.

Two Norfolk newsagents have won a prestigious national award.

The men, who are life-long friends, were named as the Longest Serving Active Member of the Year in one of three special centenary awards presented at the 2019 Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) Awards in London on February 12.

Ralph Childs of Childs Newsagents in Great Yarmouth was, sadly, unable to attend the glittering ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, but for Owen Church of Hemsby Post Office there was a standing ovation as he went to the stage to collect his trophy from broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald and Steve Fox of Booker, the company which sponsored the award.

Mr Church joined the NFRN in 1964, serving as national president in 1995 and 1996, while Mr Childs has been a member for over 50 years and is currently secretary of the Eastern Counties north east branch.

