Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

PUBLISHED: 08:58 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 09 September 2019

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A Gorleston pub will reopen with a new landlord, it has been confirmed.

The Tramway, on Lowestoft Road, has been closed for more than two weeks, after its former landlord left the business citing financial losses of £22,000.

Martin Bennington, 46, said after he took over the pub there was a transition period, during which its previous customers were leaving and a new clientèle had not yet been established.

"I was losing so much money I couldn't afford to keep the place," Mr Bennington said.

"I lost £22,000, I said enough's enough."

Mr Bennington said the nearby Wetherspoons, on Gorleston High Street, also had a "massive effect".

"When you're tied to a brewery, you are tied to their prices, and we couldn't compete with Wetherspoons," he said.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships, who own the pub, said: "We plan to reopen the Tramway's Pub in Gorleston as soon as possible with a new operator.

"We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."

Rumours had circulated on social media that Tesco were looking at the site.

However, a spokesperson said the supermarket is not currently considering opening any new stores in Gorleston.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman given wrong advice by council over extension will get back nearly £4,000

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was ordered to pay nearly £4,000 to a woman who installed an 'unnecessary' foundation on the advice of one of its officers. Picture: James Bass

Crowds enjoy 20th anniversary Great Yarmouth Maritime festival

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Most Read

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman given wrong advice by council over extension will get back nearly £4,000

Great Yarmouth Borough Council was ordered to pay nearly £4,000 to a woman who installed an 'unnecessary' foundation on the advice of one of its officers. Picture: James Bass

Crowds enjoy 20th anniversary Great Yarmouth Maritime festival

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth’s diverse community ‘important’ to borough says MP Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

“Please take care” - Police in fresh safety warning after ninth death on Norfolk’s roads in past month

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Crowds enjoy 20th anniversary Great Yarmouth Maritime festival

A giant lobster kept the youngsters amused at the maritime festival in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Nuclear bunker in the heart of the Norfolk countryside could be yours for £25,000

Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists