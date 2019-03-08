Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A Gorleston pub will reopen with a new landlord, it has been confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tramway, on Lowestoft Road, has been closed for more than two weeks, after its former landlord left the business citing financial losses of £22,000.

Martin Bennington, 46, said after he took over the pub there was a transition period, during which its previous customers were leaving and a new clientèle had not yet been established.

"I was losing so much money I couldn't afford to keep the place," Mr Bennington said.

"I lost £22,000, I said enough's enough."

Mr Bennington said the nearby Wetherspoons, on Gorleston High Street, also had a "massive effect".

"When you're tied to a brewery, you are tied to their prices, and we couldn't compete with Wetherspoons," he said.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships, who own the pub, said: "We plan to reopen the Tramway's Pub in Gorleston as soon as possible with a new operator.

"We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community."

Rumours had circulated on social media that Tesco were looking at the site.

However, a spokesperson said the supermarket is not currently considering opening any new stores in Gorleston.

You may also want to watch: