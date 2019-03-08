Town's riverside area set for £2.5m revamp

North Quay in Great Yarmouth is in line for a £2.5m redevelopment. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A Norfolk town's riverside area which has already benefited from substantial investment in recent years is set for a further multi-million pound development.

The revamped Great Yarmouth Rail Station. Picture: Neil Didsbury The revamped Great Yarmouth Rail Station. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will be asked to allocate £2.5m at a council meeting next week which will go towards further improving North Quay.

It is hoped the revamp will attract further investment into the town.

Leaders of the town's two main political parties, Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, have highlighted the importance of the redevelopment.

They said: "The regeneration of Great Yarmouth's riverside areas in the heart of the town is a long-held and key ambition of the council, especially the North Quay area, which complements our vision for regeneration and investment set out in the Town Centre Masterplan.

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation

"A number of sites currently have willing sellers, which is a limited window of opportunity.

"While the final decision to progress to the next stage is for full council, the redevelopment of North Quay could transform this key riverside and gateway site, acting as a catalyst for further investment, improving architectural quality, improving connectivity to the town centre and railway station and bringing a new offer to the town."

Work started on the area in 2015 and has included a revamp of Great Yarmouth train station's forecourt and improvements to the Fullers Hill roundabout.

Access to the Market Place has also improved with money being spent on additional pedestrian and cycle links.

The 4.07-hectare North Quay area, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, largely comprises of a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings.

The council will continue to engage with site owners and occupiers as the project progresses.

Mr Smith and Mr Wainwright added: "Initial conversations with a number of site owners have been positive.

"While there is still further work and discussions to be undertaken, allocating funds for purchase would build momentum and demonstrate genuine intent for a wider redevelopment.

"Ownership of more of the site puts us in a much stronger position to potentially attract high-quality residential and/or retail and/or commercial and/or food and beverage offers to the borough."