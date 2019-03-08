Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Roadworks had ‘disastrous’ impact, say businesses on busy Great Yarmouth road

PUBLISHED: 15:26 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 09 April 2019

Businesses in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, who were badly effected by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a disastrous few months

Businesses in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, who were badly effected by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a disastrous few months

Archant

Businesses hit by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a “disastrous” few months. One business owner in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, said he was days away from closing before he was bailed out by a friend.

Paul Higgs, owner of Refreshingly Different, said he was only able to stay open after he was bailed out by a friend. Picture: Joseph NortonPaul Higgs, owner of Refreshingly Different, said he was only able to stay open after he was bailed out by a friend. Picture: Joseph Norton

Work by Norfolk County Council to build a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of the town began on Monday, January 28, and was completed on April 1.

Because of the scheme, a bus stop which would normally allow pedestrians to get off next to the road was not in use.

Paul Higgs, of Refreshingly Different, said the roadworks had a dreadful impact on his business.

“We were just not getting people through the door. It was terrible,” he said.

Work by Norfolk County Council to build a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of the town began on Monday, January 28, and was completed on April 1. Picture: Joseph NortonWork by Norfolk County Council to build a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of the town began on Monday, January 28, and was completed on April 1. Picture: Joseph Norton

“We are 80pc back to normal and are slowly getting there.

“If it wasn’t for my friend who covered two weeks of my rent we would have had to shut down.”

The work is aimed to make it quicker, easier and safer to access the town centre on foot and by bike.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, said: “Throughout construction of pedestrian and cycle improvements in the Fullers Hill area, our site manager has been in regular contact with businesses to keep them informed and help address any concerns.

Andrew Bradfield, owner of The New Norfolk Kitchen cafe in Northgate Street. Picture: Joseph NortonAndrew Bradfield, owner of The New Norfolk Kitchen cafe in Northgate Street. Picture: Joseph Norton

“Unfortunately, it’s not possible to carry out improvements or general maintenance without some level of disruption but we have worked with our contractor to minimise the impact as much as possible.”

Louisa Marie, 36, owner of Blooming Flowers, described the roadworks as disastrous.

She said: “They were terrible for business and had an awful impact on us.

“We are slowly getting back to normal and it is a huge relief the work has now finished.”

The work which has been completed in the Fullers Hill area. Picture: Joseph NortonThe work which has been completed in the Fullers Hill area. Picture: Joseph Norton

The work was financed from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

The programme of work, called Transport for Great Yarmouth, hopes to make the town a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

Andrew Bradfield, who owns The New Norfolk Kitchen cafe, said trade was now picking up but the last couple of months had been a struggle.

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk village council in ‘limbo’ after not enough candidates step forward for election

Only three candidates have stepped forward for the election to the eleven-seat Hopton Parish Council. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Anglers fined almost £2,500 for illegal fishing on Norfolk Broads

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk village council in ‘limbo’ after not enough candidates step forward for election

Only three candidates have stepped forward for the election to the eleven-seat Hopton Parish Council. Photo: PA / Victoria Jones

Anglers fined almost £2,500 for illegal fishing on Norfolk Broads

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Russian donations, fact-finding missions, and tickets to Wimbledon - what are Norfolk MPs receiving from supporters and firms?

Brandon Lewis, Sir Henry Bellingham, and Liz Truss. Photos: UK Parliament

parkrun round-up: Tyler’s best earns him win at Gorleston

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Rescued seal pups enjoy recuperation in penguin enclosure

Two seal pups are enjoying the pool in the penguin enclosure at the Great Yarmouth Sea Life centre. The penguins are away in Scarborough, but will be back Picture: Sea Life Centre

Roadworks had ‘disastrous’ impact, say businesses on busy Great Yarmouth road

Businesses in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, who were badly effected by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a disastrous few months
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists