Roadworks had ‘disastrous’ impact, say businesses on busy Great Yarmouth road

Businesses in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, who were badly effected by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a disastrous few months

Businesses hit by roadworks which took place next to the road they trade on say they are only just recovering from a “disastrous” few months. One business owner in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, said he was days away from closing before he was bailed out by a friend.

Paul Higgs, owner of Refreshingly Different, said he was only able to stay open after he was bailed out by a friend.

Work by Norfolk County Council to build a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of the town began on Monday, January 28, and was completed on April 1.

Because of the scheme, a bus stop which would normally allow pedestrians to get off next to the road was not in use.

Paul Higgs, of Refreshingly Different, said the roadworks had a dreadful impact on his business.

“We were just not getting people through the door. It was terrible,” he said.

Work by Norfolk County Council to build a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of the town began on Monday, January 28, and was completed on April 1.

“We are 80pc back to normal and are slowly getting there.

“If it wasn’t for my friend who covered two weeks of my rent we would have had to shut down.”

The work is aimed to make it quicker, easier and safer to access the town centre on foot and by bike.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, said: “Throughout construction of pedestrian and cycle improvements in the Fullers Hill area, our site manager has been in regular contact with businesses to keep them informed and help address any concerns.

Andrew Bradfield, owner of The New Norfolk Kitchen cafe in Northgate Street.

“Unfortunately, it’s not possible to carry out improvements or general maintenance without some level of disruption but we have worked with our contractor to minimise the impact as much as possible.”

Louisa Marie, 36, owner of Blooming Flowers, described the roadworks as disastrous.

She said: “They were terrible for business and had an awful impact on us.

“We are slowly getting back to normal and it is a huge relief the work has now finished.”

The work which has been completed in the Fullers Hill area.

The work was financed from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund.

The programme of work, called Transport for Great Yarmouth, hopes to make the town a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

Andrew Bradfield, who owns The New Norfolk Kitchen cafe, said trade was now picking up but the last couple of months had been a struggle.