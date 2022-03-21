Jobs saved as new operators take over at town gym

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nathan Gostling of NR Health and Fitness have take over the helm at Fitness 2000 which they hope to open 24 hours. - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

A Norfolk gym has been saved from permanent closure after a deal was sealed that could bring 24 hour opening.

Fitness 2000 in Southtown Road shut suddenly when its operators Sentinel Leisure Trust ceased trading after "a substantial period " of difficulties.

A week on and new owners are at the helm with plans to upgrade equipment and open Great Yarmouth's first 24-hour gym.

Aaron Johnson and Nathan Gostling outside Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth which they are reopening on April 1. - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

NR (New Revolution) Health and Fitness already operates gyms in Wymondham, Attleborough, Dereham and Watton and is planning to bring its model to Yarmouth.

Owner Nathan Gostling and director Aaron Johnson say they are excited to be adding to their family of fitness centres and hope to welcome many of the staff and members back.

Mr Johnson, 31, said they had moved quickly to seal the deal and couldn't be happier.

Aaron Johnson and Nathan Gostling of NR Fitness are delighted to have taken over at Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth after Sentinel Leisure Trust ceased trading. - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

They hope to re-open on April 1.

An open day for staff was being held on Monday with the aim of getting the majority back.

Most of the equipment was owned by the landlord and apparatus that was leased from Pulse had already been taken back.

Some of the cardio equipment and spin bikes were looking tired and ripe for an upgrade, Mr Johnson added.

Aaron Johnson and Nathan Gostling are building their NR Fitness brand with the addition of Fitness 2000, adding a fifth gym to their Norfolk-based business. - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

"I loved the space the minute I walked in," he said.

"Sometimes I think 'how do I make this work?' But I know what I would change and move.

"I love the place, it is quite well laid out, we are really happy with it.

"It has been an exciting weekend."

A sign on the gate at Fitness 2000 in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth announcing its owners Sentinel Leisure Trust had ceased trading. - Credit: Liz Coates

He said the suddenness of the closure had left "a bit of sour taste" among members and staff with people turning up for workouts only to find it all shut.

Rules around data protection might prevent the new owners getting in touch with the 600-plus members who are being offered April for free as an incentive to re-join.

Mr Johnson said he and Mr Gostling met as personal trainer apprentices aged 16 and had a proven track record working for national chains and running their own business for the last five years.

He said the business was proud of its community ethos with member events and fundraising drives - most recently for the appeal to help the people of Ukraine.

To find out more contact NR Health and Fitness via its Facebook or Instagram pages or email enquiries@nrhealthclub.co.uk.