Onwards and upwards - Great Yarmouth businesses entitled to free training

There are free training courses available for Great Yarmouth businesses and people looking for work until June. - Credit: Archant

Small businesses in Great Yarmouth have the opportunity to expand their skills for free as part of a new enterprise scheme.

Onwards Norfolk is offering free support to companies and individuals within the business improvement districts (BID) of Great Yarmouth in an effort to help firms recover from the economic effects of Covid.

The support - which includes a range of training and accredited courses available - is available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the town until June.

£592,000 is being invested across Norfolk to enhance training for small and medium-sized businesses. - Credit: Archant

There are also opportunities for unemployed people to secure free training.

From food handling qualifications to online skills, the initiative offers opportunities to help teams with all costs covered.

The scheme, which is also available in Norwich and King's Lynn, came about after the areas BIDS secured £500,000 from the government's UK Community Renewal Fund and fronted an additional £92,000.

What’s on offer?

Onwards will help hospitality and leisure businesses by providing free sector-specific training courses offered by Night Time Economy Solutions.

Courses for individuals seeking employment or setting up their own business in the sector.

Digital and media skills training provided by Digital Remit.

Courses by Groundwork East to help businesses achieve Net Zero Waste status.

Business support hubs and pop-up trading spaces for training and networking.

How will this benefit people in Great Yarmouth?

All the projects are free for SMEs and individuals in the business improvement area in the town and there are opportunities to gain accredited industry qualifications, seek free support and guidance for experts across sectors and opportunities to become more sustainable, reduce costs and attract new customers.

Onwards Norfolk has been designed to help SMEs adapt and prepare for a changing future as they recover from the impact of Covid.

Jonathan Newman, Great Yarmouth Town Centre manager, said the scheme is an opportunity to help smaller businesses to recover from the economic effects of Covid. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Jonathan Newman, Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership manager said: “The Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership is delighted to be able to support local businesses through the Onwards Norfolk project.

"This is a great opportunity for businesses to access advice and training in areas key to their recovery and growth.

"Digital Skills, Hospitality Training and Net Zero Waste planning, will be invaluable to businesses.”