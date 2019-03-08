Search

Shoe Zone announces opening date for Great Yarmouth superstore

PUBLISHED: 12:09 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 26 July 2019

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

House PR

Retail chain Shoe Zone will open a superstore at a retail park in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

The big-box store will welcome its first browsers and shoppers on Saturday (July 27) to its premises at Gapton Hall.

It is the chain's 36th big-box store in the UK and will create nine new jobs in the seaside town.

The retailer sells a variety of stylish footwear from brands including Skechers, Red Tape and Silver Street.

As part of the grand opening, the store will be offering offers on branded stock.

Nick David, Shoe Zone CEO, said: "We are very excited to be opening our 36th branded store in Great Yarmouth.

"We hope that our customers like what's on offer and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store."

There is also a Shoe Zone store at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth town centre.

