News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Opening date revealed for new The Range store

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:38 PM March 15, 2022
Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured.

The Range has long had a store at Longwater in Norwich (pictured) but the company has announced it will be opening an outlet in Great Yarmouth in April 2022, - Credit: James Bass

The Range is set to open its new store in Great Yarmouth next month.

The home and garden retailer announced in June last year it would be taking over the former Outfit Store at the town's Gapton Hall retail park.

Opening date for the Range in Great Yarmouth set back

The former Outfit store at Gapton Hall Great Yarmouth pictured last year as changes were underway to welcome The Range. - Credit: Liz Coates

Initially it said it would open in the Autumn bringing 80 jobs, but the scheme faced delays.

A statement on the company's website says the new store will open on Friday April 15, during the Easter holidays.

The company has over 180 stores across the UK and Ireland, including Lowestoft, Norwich, and Kings Lynn.

The 16,000 sq ft unit was previously occupied by Outfit, part of the Arcadia retail empire which collapsed into administration at the start of December 2020 as a result of coronavirus.

Changes to the layout were given the green light by planners on June 11. 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An elderly woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Man arrested after crash in Great Yarmouth as woman seriously injured

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jet on Northgate Street

Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon