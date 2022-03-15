Opening date revealed for new The Range store

The Range has long had a store at Longwater in Norwich (pictured) but the company has announced it will be opening an outlet in Great Yarmouth in April 2022, - Credit: James Bass

The Range is set to open its new store in Great Yarmouth next month.

The home and garden retailer announced in June last year it would be taking over the former Outfit Store at the town's Gapton Hall retail park.

The former Outfit store at Gapton Hall Great Yarmouth pictured last year as changes were underway to welcome The Range. - Credit: Liz Coates

Initially it said it would open in the Autumn bringing 80 jobs, but the scheme faced delays.

A statement on the company's website says the new store will open on Friday April 15, during the Easter holidays.

The company has over 180 stores across the UK and Ireland, including Lowestoft, Norwich, and Kings Lynn.

The 16,000 sq ft unit was previously occupied by Outfit, part of the Arcadia retail empire which collapsed into administration at the start of December 2020 as a result of coronavirus.

Changes to the layout were given the green light by planners on June 11.