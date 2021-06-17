News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Opening date confirmed for new Sports Direct in town's former M&S

Liz Coates

Published: 11:00 AM June 17, 2021   
The M&S store in King Street Great Yarmouth was a big draw for shoppers Picture: James Bass

An opening date has been set for the new Sports Direct store in Great Yarmouth's town centre.

More than six years after Marks and Spencer moved out after 104 years on the high street, the doors will re-open to customers on Thursday July 15, it has been confirmed.

The lights are back on in Great Yarmouth's former M&S store in King Street, Great Yarmouth Picture:

Alex McMillan, group head of freehold property at Frasers Group, said: “The opening of this store in Great Yarmouth, demonstrates Frasers Groups’ confidence in our elevation strategy and commitment to opening new retail destinations throughout the UK.

"This site, further highlights our dedication to bricks-and-mortar and raising-the-bar for retail whilst offering unrivalled brands and experience.”

The former M&S store is a hive of activity as shop fitters move in to remodel the space ready for Sp

According to plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Sports Direct's transformation of the former Marks and Spencer building in King Street, Great Yarmouth,  will add Evans Cycles, Game, and designer clothing retailer USC - all owned by Mike Ashley's Fraser Group.

The group has also confirmed the store at Gapton Hall will be staying open.

Great Yarmouth News

