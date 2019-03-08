Opening date revealed for Yankee Traveller restaurant comeback

The Yankee Traveller is re-opening after the building's new owners were buoyed by the enthusiasm of its customers Picture: Yankee Traveller Yankee Traveller

A popular American diner is preparing to re-open with the same chef in the kitchen and a host of familiar faces serving up your favourite dishes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren New owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. Picture: Oliver Hurren

The Yankee Traveller in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is coming back from a nine-month closure with new owners leading a team of mainly returning staff.

It will open to the public on Monday September 23, at 5pm after a whirlwind effort to be ready.

Owners Charles Thurston and Oliver Hurren added the building to their property portfolio in August and are taking their first steps into running a restaurant.

Mr Hurren said he had been "overwhelmed" by feedback on Facebook supporting their bid to re-open the restaurant, sticking to the tried and tested formula that had been popular for decades.

Lisa Gordon and Jess Coker are among familiar faces returning to the Yankee Traveller which is re-opening Picture: Yankee Traveller Lisa Gordon and Jess Coker are among familiar faces returning to the Yankee Traveller which is re-opening Picture: Yankee Traveller

He said while the menu was the same they were looking to develop it and welcomed feedback.

"We have pushed ourselves," he said. "We have set ourselves a date and we are sticking to it.

"Every day there have been people knocking on the door wanting to book a table.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been an exciting experience and we are looking forward to giving the restaurant back to Great Yarmouth."

At the helm will be Jess Coker and Lisa Gordon, who were both working at the restaurant when it shut suddenly at Christmas.

Ms Coker said 80pc of diners were regulars and that she was looking forward to seeing them again.

"I loved seeing the same faces week in, week out," she said. "It was a bit like a family."

"I always thought whoever bought it would have wanted to bring the restaurant back.

"They would have been mad not to."

Mr Hurren said: "We have tried to get all the old staff back and keep it as original as possible and have re-employed as many as wanted to return including the chef Bradley Jarvis, to the point where we have a full rota."

He added the whole place had been given a deep clean and the bar upstairs had been reinstated.

With the neon signs re-instated and the doors opening once more King Street would see a lift, he said, with surrounding businesses signalling their support.

Bookings are being taken by phone only via 01493 857065.