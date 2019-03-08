'Something Yarmouth hasn't seen before' - Town centre bar reopens this weekend

Peggotty's landlord, Blendi Kellici, with his new Citroen H burger van inside the pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Red carpet will roll out when a revamped bar reopens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is being advertised as a fantastic business opportunity Picture: Liz Coates Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is being advertised as a fantastic business opportunity Picture: Liz Coates

After being closed for seven months, Peggotty's in Great Yarmouth will begin trading again on Saturday (September 14).

Landlord Blendi Kellici has said customers will get a taste of celebrity treatment, with a photographer taking their pictures as they enter the venue.

Entertainment will include live music, circus performers from Out There Festival and a DJ.

Mr Kellici has been refurbishing the bar, a King Street staple, for three months.

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I feel very proud but most importantly I have a good team," he said.

The revamp even includes a burger van - lowered by crane through the roof onto the dancefloor - where a chef will fry burgers and chips.

"My aim is to get people in and get them to stay," Mr Kellici said.

He added that guests at a special event on Thursday (September 12) said the venue is "something Yarmouth hasn't seen before".

It opens on Saturday (September 14) at 9.30pm.

To find out more visit the venue's Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: