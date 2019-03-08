'Something Yarmouth hasn't seen before' - Town centre bar reopens this weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:50 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 13 September 2019
Archant
Red carpet will roll out when a revamped bar reopens.
After being closed for seven months, Peggotty's in Great Yarmouth will begin trading again on Saturday (September 14).
Landlord Blendi Kellici has said customers will get a taste of celebrity treatment, with a photographer taking their pictures as they enter the venue.
Entertainment will include live music, circus performers from Out There Festival and a DJ.
Mr Kellici has been refurbishing the bar, a King Street staple, for three months.
"I feel very proud but most importantly I have a good team," he said.
The revamp even includes a burger van - lowered by crane through the roof onto the dancefloor - where a chef will fry burgers and chips.
"My aim is to get people in and get them to stay," Mr Kellici said.
He added that guests at a special event on Thursday (September 12) said the venue is "something Yarmouth hasn't seen before".
It opens on Saturday (September 14) at 9.30pm.
To find out more visit the venue's Facebook page.