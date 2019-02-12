‘The doors will soon reopen’ - Royalty owner vows cinema will return to Great Yarmouth

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed that cinemas will return to the seaside town.

A cinema that recently closed in a Norfolk town will soon open its doors, the venue’s owner has promised.

The Royalty building, site of the former Hollywood cinema on Great Yarmouth’s seafront, has been empty since February 7 when the chain ceased trading.

Peter Jay, the premises’ owner, said a decision on the venue’s new operators will be announced as soon as possible and promised the doors will soon be reopened to audiences.

Ben Jay, director of Jays UK, said that interest has been shown in the site by independent cinema operators from across the UK.

“Great Yarmouth is a town that has been built on independent family businesses and it is something to be truly proud of. We want to create a cinema experience that is unrivalled anywhere across the country, let alone the region, emphasising the incredible assets that this historic building has along with a commitment to the best quality cinema experience,” Peter Jay said.