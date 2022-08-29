Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Simone Calnon, director at Spar in Ormsby St Margaret, said the store has turned off chillers to keep electricity costs down - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A village shop owner has called for more help to support small businesses through the cost of living crisis.

Simone Calnon, company director at Spar in Ormsby St Margaret, said the store's electricity bill had trebled, with last month's bill totalling £3,600.

The 55-year-old said the store would not close, but said they had an "uphill battle" not to pass the cost onto customers.

She said: "By far the worst thing is our electricity bill. When it came through I just sat and cried.

"Normally it is about £1,200, but the last one was £3,600 for only one month.

"We are not making that much money to be able to afford that much of a rise, and I can't just put our prises up and pass it all onto customers because we're trying to keep it as customer-friendly as we can, but it is an uphill battle.

"At the moment we are trying to budget for the rise, and we'll have to wait and see what our next bill will be and take it from there.

"We've got to try and think of ways to make savings.

"We have a big chiller at the back of the store for beers and wine, but we have had to turn that off. As much as we're a convenience store and people come in for a cold drink, we had to do something to keep our bill down."

Mrs Calnon was among the crowd at the leadership hustings in Norwich between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak last week, but says she didn't get an answer about how the next prime minister will help small businesses.

She said: "I wonder how many shops will go under because of this. Shops will look a lot different in a few months.

"At the hustings there was a lot of talk about helping people with their household bills, but nothing to help small businesses.

"I came away with no answers to my problem, but I appreciate they have a lot to sort out.

"I think they could look at business rates and give us a reprieve, or cut VAT on our energy bills because we currently pay 20pc."

Mrs Calnon added she was backing Ms Truss to be next PM.

She said: "I went to the hustings undecided, but when Rishi was talking all I could see was Tony Blair. He had all the same mannerisms.

"He didn't have that dynamism I expected from someone high up in government. I thought he would have had more charisma, and I felt Liz responded to people better.

"But I am a Boris Johnson fan so no one will be good enough for me."