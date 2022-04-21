Holiday park firm to invest £5m in Norfolk resorts

A holiday park firm is to invest £5.2m in its seven resorts in Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth's Summerfields, California Cliffs, Vauxhall, Cherry Tree and Breydon Water parks and Heacham Beach and Manor Park in north Norfolk will share the funds as part of the Parkdean Resorts investment.

The company is investing £140m in its 66 holiday resorts across the UK.

Accommodation at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Parkdean Resorts

There will be brand new developments at Vauxhall with 14 new caravans and a full refurbishment of the food and beverage court, which will bring Papa Johns and Thunderbird Fried Chicken to the park.

Six new caravans will also be added at Manor Park and wif-fi is to be installed at all resorts.

In addition, 80 upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace the company's Norfolk fleet and 48 apartments at Vauxhall have already been refurbished.

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Norfolk.

"By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism."