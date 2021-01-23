Businesses shut by lockdown to get one-off payment of up to £9,000

Published: 3:52 PM January 23, 2021

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is paying out a new wave of grants covering the six weeks from January 5. Council leader Carl Smith said he was pleased the council had received further funds from Government. - Credit: James Bass/Ella Wilkinson

Businesses forced to shut in January will automatically receive a handout of up to £4,500 as well as a one-off payment.

The latest Local Restrictions Support Grant is a payment for the six-weeks from January 5 for eligible businesses with grants of £2,001, £3,000 or £4,500 available, depending on rateable value.

In addition, those same businesses will receive a one-off Closed Business Lockdown Payment, of either £4,000, £6,000 or £9,000.

The support comes as the economy continues to be hit hard.

As well as paying out the grants Great Yarmouth Borough Council is launching a business impact survey as it looks towards how best to recover once restrictions are eased.

Businesses which have successfully applied since November will receive automatic payments.

The grants are only available to businesses required to close under the current lockdown restrictions, which include non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities, and hospitality sectors.

The council is also developing a discretionary support scheme under the Additional Restrictions Support Grant, to help further businesses during the lockdown.

Grants have already been paid out for eligible businesses that were required to close under Tier 4 restrictions, from Boxing Day to January 4.

Alongside handing out grants, the council is encouraging all businesses in the borough to complete a short Covid impact survey.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: "We are pleased to have received further funds from the Government to help our local businesses during this third lockdown, which will be paid out shortly.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith has continually stressed the need to follow lockdown rules, staying at home and only making essential journeys. - Credit: Archant

"If you are a business with any immediate concerns, then please get in touch.

"Information and support about the grants, eligibility criteria and further business advice is available on our website which is updated regularly.”



For businesses which have not applied for a Local Restrictions Support Grant since November but think they may be eligible, the criteria and application form can be found at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-businesses.

To take part in the survey visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2021CouncilSurvey.

Norfolk is under a country-wide lockdown as deaths and cases exceed those in the first wave.

Infection rates in Yarmouth have fallen but still remain above 500 per 100,000.

The borough saw its deadliest day so far on January 17 when ten patients died in a single day.



