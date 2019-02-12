Search

Fancy running one of Great Yarmouth’s legendary nightspots?

PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 February 2019

Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is being advertised as a fantastic business opportunity Picture: Liz Coates

Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, is being advertised as a fantastic business opportunity Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

The owner of one of Great Yarmouth’s busiest weekend nightspots is looking for new people to re-launch the venue.

Peggotty’s in King Street sits among a string of bars that were once at the heart of the night-time economy.

The pub is being offered by the Ei Group for an introductory rent of £12,000 a year - but with potential, the company says, to generate a turnover of over £251,000.

According to the particulars Peggotty’s represents “an excellent opportunity” for those who have experience in operating nightclubs.

The pub is described as being “in great condition.”

MORE: Great Yarmouth’s Peggotty’s pub celebrates £80,000 investment

The trading space includes two bars, a dance floor, a big screen projector, pool table and DJ booth.

“There is plenty to keep customers entertained both day and night, and there is an opportunity to increase the appeal of the site and boost revenue by diversifying the offer to include live music and a basic food menu,” the website says, adding:

“Ei Publican Partnerships are interested in hearing from those who can balance all aspects of trade and market the pub to attract more customers during the working week.”

There is also a garden described as “perfect for a quiet drink.”

Signs say the pub is trading as usual while being advertised.

Other pubs looking for operators include The Gallon Pot, in the Market Place, and the Kings Head in Acle - both offered for £20,000 a year.

MORE: Norfolk pub to be transformed into American-style smokehouse

