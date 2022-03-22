Norfolk countryside adventure park looking to make a memorable Easter

Director Michael Abbott is looking forward to a memorable 2022 at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An interactive indoor play area, a scenic farm train and a fully refurbished mini golf course are some of the developments Pettitts Animal Adventure Park are chomping at the bit to reveal.

The Reedham-based amusement site, near Great Yarmouth, will be welcoming families back in time from Easter when it reopens on March 31.

Pettitts is looking forward to a year of Monkey Mayhem. - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Director Michael Abbott has been "pulling out all the stops" over the winter months to make the park's first Easter season in over two years a memorable one.

This is on top of the half-million pound upgrade the park had received in 2019.

Mr Abbott said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming back for what is looking to be a great year.

"We wanted to pull out all the stops and make the most of the park being opened for its first Easter season in two years.

"We're back on track and we can't wait to welcome families back to Pettitts."

Farmyard animals will be viewable from the new Farm Train at Pettitts. - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Pettitts will be unveiling its new Monkey Mayhem Indoor Play Area, which includes a toddlers section and a range of interactive features for children to engage with throughout their journey around the soft play area. The play area will be open every day and is included in the admission price.

Also new to the park is the Farm Train, which will take families on a scenic journey across the whole park which will have a farmyard theme complete with animals to see.

The park's Jurassic Golf course has also had a full refurbishment over the winter. The upgrades include new greens, dinosaurs, rockwork and a water feature.

Pettitts' Reptile World - which features exotic creatures such as snakes, lizards, tortoises and frogs - has also seen improvements with a new rockwork display in the style of an ancient cave and temple.

Upon entering the cave, visitors will be able to see and learn more about the reptiles and amphibians taking residence at the park.

All aboard the Farm Train. New to Pettitts this year. - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

The park, which was bought by Mr Abbott in December 2017, will reopen from Thursday, March 31. Opening times are from 10am until 5pm.

Online booking is recommended. For more information visit the Pettitts website.

The ball pit at the new Monkey Mayhem indoor play area at Pettitts. - Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park



