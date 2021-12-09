'Business as usual' - Yarmouth town centre manager's views on Plan B

The town centre manager for Great Yarmouth says it is business as usual for shops as new Covid restrictions come into effect.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that mask-wearing will be mandatory in “most public indoor venues”, vaccine passports will be required for entry into indoor venues with 500 people or more and people are advised to work from home.

Great Yarmouth town centre manager Jonathon Newman assured people that the impact on retail and small hospitality venues in the town would not be significant.

Mr Newman said: "As Plan B is aimed at the bigger venues, it doesn't change much in terms of retail.

"I think the biggest impact on our town centre may be fewer people working in the town with more people returning to work from home.

"I think that's the only real potential impact.

"But in reality, that's not likely to be significant on retail in the run-up to Christmas.

"I don't believe our town centre will be as heavily affected as much as larger cities are.

"The shops are all opening and trading will be all the way up until Christmas.

"We'll have to see what the new year brings."