Search

Advanced search

Former spray shop set to reopen as personal training studio

PUBLISHED: 10:34 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 13 October 2020

Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

Archant

A former spray shop in Great Yarmouth is set for a new lease of life as a personal training studio.

Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

The empty unit, in a retail park on Jones Way in Cobholm, is set to reopen next month after planners gave the conversion bid the green light.

Paul Brice, who managed NHS physical activity programmes in the area for 10 years, will run the 1,600 square foot fitness facility, which he has named Move PT Studio.

“Builders are in already, getting ready with the refurbishment,” he said, adding that he hopes to open the space by the end of November.

“We will be limiting the number of people who can exercise there at any one point of time.

“The majority of the time it will just be three personal trainers and three clients,” he said.

There will also be an option for a personal trainer to take a small group of up to four people.

“Personal training for some people seems a bit expensive, so we’ll have that option for about eight hours a week,” he said.

Mr Brice said he has recruited a team of self-employed personal trainers including an athlete, a pair of weight management experts and a strength and conditioning coach.

For more information people can visit the studio’s website at www.moveptstudio.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Former spray shop set to reopen as personal training studio

Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice.

‘Phenomenal’ success of Airstream trailer could revive shuttered pub

The duo behind the Yankee Traveller in King Street, Great Yarmouth, are taking their burgers to the people using an authentic Airstream vehicle which has been based at the former First and Last pub site in Ormesby. They are looking to take it to the south of the borough while they work out what to do with the pub Picture: Yankee Traveller

£3.2 million ‘lifeline’ boost for the arts in Norfolk and Waveney

The team at Sheringham Little Theatre celebrating inside the theatre after receiving a lifeline £76,000 culture recovery grant. Picture: Sheringham Little Theatre

Calling all kids! Will you design this year’s winning road safety banner?

Recognition Express has teamed up with road safety charity BRAKE to run the ‘design a road safety banner’ competition. Picture: Rob Lacey

Yarmouth coronavirus spike - Infection rate falls but town remains on ‘high alert’

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY