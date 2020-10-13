Former spray shop set to reopen as personal training studio

Paul Brice is getting ready to open a personal training centre in a unit on Jones Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Paul Brice. Archant

A former spray shop in Great Yarmouth is set for a new lease of life as a personal training studio.

The empty unit, in a retail park on Jones Way in Cobholm, is set to reopen next month after planners gave the conversion bid the green light.

Paul Brice, who managed NHS physical activity programmes in the area for 10 years, will run the 1,600 square foot fitness facility, which he has named Move PT Studio.

“Builders are in already, getting ready with the refurbishment,” he said, adding that he hopes to open the space by the end of November.

“We will be limiting the number of people who can exercise there at any one point of time.

“The majority of the time it will just be three personal trainers and three clients,” he said.

There will also be an option for a personal trainer to take a small group of up to four people.

“Personal training for some people seems a bit expensive, so we’ll have that option for about eight hours a week,” he said.

Mr Brice said he has recruited a team of self-employed personal trainers including an athlete, a pair of weight management experts and a strength and conditioning coach.

For more information people can visit the studio’s website at www.moveptstudio.co.uk.

