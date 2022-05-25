News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate

Liz Coates

Published: 11:46 AM May 25, 2022
Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Sainsbury's are looking to build a new store at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. - Credit: Google Maps

Planners have given the go ahead for a new Sainsbury's store and "local centre" on a housing estate.

The new store will take six to 12 months to build and serve residents on the 850-home Bluebell Meadow estate being built by Persimmon Homes in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.

As well as the 4,000 sq ft store branded as a Sainsbury's local, there are three other units - one of which is being touted as "suitable for coffee shop use".

James Fox of Midpoint Developments which is behind the shops' plan said the scheme had been four years in the making.

Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Around 850 homes are being built around the A143/A47 link road where Sainsbury's are looking to site one of its smaller 'Local' stores. - Credit: Google Maps

The new Sainsbury's would likely open in February at the earliest, although welcoming its first customers could be a year away.

Mr Fox said Sainsbury would be the "anchor" store that would attract tenants to the three other shops - helped by their location opposite a new school (to the north) and a medical centre (to the west).

He said it was "the right offer, in the right place, at the right time" that would deliver a community benefit to residents in the area.

The four units will be set out in a row facing Chaplin Road, the size of the Sainsbury's store meaning it could operate for longer hours than a large supermarket on a Sunday.

Parking will be available for 42 cars with six bays being provided for electric vehicle charging.

Drawings submitted as part of the planning application show a single storey building built using a grey and buff colour palette.

An entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

An entrance to Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey. - Credit: Archant

The development is being described as "a new neighbourhood" and the design of the new stores as "consistent with modern office buildings."

The shops form one element of the "local centre" with ideas around a pub and a nursery being explored for another part of the site, according to borough council documents.

As part of the consultation around 100 letters were sent out but no responses were received, the borough council saying the lack of feedback was "likely as the site doesn't adjoin any existing houses."

Sainsbury's applied for a licence to sell alcohol at the store in September last year. At the time it said the new Bradwell store would create up to 25 jobs.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon