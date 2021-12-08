National gym chain eyes former retail unit

An empty retail unit in Great Yarmouth is set to get a new lease of life as a gym. - Credit: Google Maps

A national gym chain with close to 200 branches is looking to take over a former furniture shop in Great Yarmouth.

The Gym Group has submitted plans to bring one of its 24-hour gyms to Unit 2 Pasteur Road, formerly Bensons for Beds and Dreams.

Documents supporting the bid show areas for free weights and cardio resistance, as well as a mezzanine floor.

An image of what the new gym could look like. - Credit: The Gym Group

The unit was created when the building was subdivided in 2004, and has been empty for two years.

A supporting letter says the company is looking to expand across the country with its 24 hour health and fitness centres which it says are typically cheaper than other gyms with flexible membership options.

It adds that on average 35pc of The Gym’s members have not been to a gym before.

The company operates a gym in Lowestoft and two in Norwich.

The inside of one of The Gym Group's venues. A gym operated by the national company could be coming to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: The Gym Group

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/21/0956/PU.

A decision is due by January 24, 2022.