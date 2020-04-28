Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

Police have assisted staff at a B&Q store with traffic management amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers reportedly “helped briefly” at the Great Yarmouth store at the Pasteur Road retail park on sunny Sunday (April 26) after it reopened a few days before.

A spokesman for B&Q said: “We’re pleased to report that, in our re-opened stores, customers are adhering to our social distancing guidelines, helping us to offer a shopping environment that is safe for everyone.

“We have a great working relationship with the police in Norfolk.

“We welcome them dropping by to our reopened stores to check in, as they have been doing, and can confirm that they briefly attended the Great Yarmouth store on Sunday to support our team with traffic management.

“We’re urging all customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines, to shop responsibly only for what is necessary and to be patient whilst we give them the best possible service in the safest possible way.”

Norfolk police confirmed they were called at around 10.20am on Sunday after the opening of a business premise caused a lot of traffic build up in the area.

A statement said: “Officers assisted with traffic control and no offences were seen to be committed with social distancing measures adhered to.”

After closing on March 25 half the company’s stores - including all those in Norfolk - are now trading again while lockdown remains in place.

