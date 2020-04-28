Search

Advanced search

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 16:56 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 28 April 2020

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Police have assisted staff at a B&Q store with traffic management amid the coronavirus lockdown.

B&Q re-opens after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANB&Q re-opens after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Officers reportedly “helped briefly” at the Great Yarmouth store at the Pasteur Road retail park on sunny Sunday (April 26) after it reopened a few days before.

A spokesman for B&Q said: “We’re pleased to report that, in our re-opened stores, customers are adhering to our social distancing guidelines, helping us to offer a shopping environment that is safe for everyone.

“We have a great working relationship with the police in Norfolk.

“We welcome them dropping by to our reopened stores to check in, as they have been doing, and can confirm that they briefly attended the Great Yarmouth store on Sunday to support our team with traffic management.

“We’re urging all customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines, to shop responsibly only for what is necessary and to be patient whilst we give them the best possible service in the safest possible way.”

Norfolk police confirmed they were called at around 10.20am on Sunday after the opening of a business premise caused a lot of traffic build up in the area.

A statement said: “Officers assisted with traffic control and no offences were seen to be committed with social distancing measures adhered to.”

After closing on March 25 half the company’s stores - including all those in Norfolk - are now trading again while lockdown remains in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Gorleston artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk coronavirus testing centres for key workers to open

Key workers can now book for coronavirus tests, through their employers. Photo: NCH&C

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Gorleston artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

WATCH: Aerial footage of Great Yarmouth under lockdown

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk coronavirus testing centres for key workers to open

Key workers can now book for coronavirus tests, through their employers. Photo: NCH&C

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture:Denise Bradley

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

College staff and former fashion students join volunteer group making scrubs for NHS workers

Julia Simnett sewing the scrubs. Picture: Julia Simnett.

Anaesthetist at James Paget writes ‘hopeful’ song while recovering from coronavirus

Dean Millican, 61, consultant anaesthetist at the James Paget Hospital, wrote a song dedicated to the NHS while recovering from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Dean Millican.
Drive 24