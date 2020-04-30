‘Just get the job done’ - plea to new Pontins site owner in Hemsby

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter Archant

Fears have been raised that the new owners of derelict holiday park could add yet more homes to the site.

Hemsby parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou. Picture: Nick Butcher Hemsby parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou. Picture: Nick Butcher

The news that it has been sold - the latest in a long line of proposals and setbacks for Pontins in Hemsby stretching back more than 10 years - has been greeted with a mixture of relief, concern and resigned acceptance locally.

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said if Pine Developments cracked on with the 190-home scheme which currently has outline planning permission he would support it.

But he added the worry was the owners could put in a new bid asking for more homes.

“If it is going to move forward, get it done,” he said.

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

“It’s a massive great eyesore for Hemsby, the police are there all the time and its not just locals in there I see cars pull up from time to time.

“It is good news if they are going to get it built.

“They need to flatten the place.”

He said whatever the new owner’s intentions it would be a long haul, adding: “The majority of people in Hemsby would say ‘Yippee, get on and get the job done.”

The site was full of wildlife and would need to be carefully cleared, he said.

Initially he said he was among those who stood up and argued for the site to remain a holiday park after it shut in 2008 and stood empty and decaying ever since.

There have been numerous fire and break-ins over the years.

Pontins in Hemsby through the years. Photo: Archant Library Pontins in Hemsby through the years. Photo: Archant Library

Northern Trust announced on Thursday (April 30) it had secured the disposal of the 22 acre former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby on behalf of the owners.

It said: “Northern Trust initially promoted the site to gain planning permission for the redevelopment of the site with up to 190 dwellings.

“The plans also incorporated retail development and holiday accommodation together with associated open space, landscaping and infrastructure.

“Subsequently, Northern Trust undertook a disposal strategy, resulting in the sale of the site to Pine Developments Ltd

Pontins in Hemsby through the years. Photo: Archant Library Pontins in Hemsby through the years. Photo: Archant Library

“Northern Trust has worked closely with the local authority and other key stakeholders in bringing forward the regeneration of this derelict site for the benefit of the local economy.”

