Five popular Valentine’s Day gifts in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:13 12 February 2019

Take a look at five popular Valentine's Day gifts available in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Take a look at five popular Valentine's Day gifts available in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Paul Hewitt

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching we all hope to have secured a special gift for our loved one.

A funky shirt from What Is Hip in Gorleston would make the perfect present for those who like to stand out in a crowd. Picture: What Is HipA funky shirt from What Is Hip in Gorleston would make the perfect present for those who like to stand out in a crowd. Picture: What Is Hip

Some will have bought the perfect present weeks ago but for others time is running out as they frantically search around for THAT gift.

We’ve taken a look at five presents which have proven to be popular purchases across the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Funky Shirts - What Is Hip, Gorleston

For those of you who have partners that like to stand out in the crowd what better present to buy your loved one than a funky patterned shirt from retro and vintage store What Is Hip.

Next's Just Pink fragrance gift set would make the ideal Valentine's gift for her. Picture: Joseph NortonNext's Just Pink fragrance gift set would make the ideal Valentine's gift for her. Picture: Joseph Norton

Particularly popular with those over 40, these loud shirts have be flying off the shelves in the Gorleston high street and are an ideal gift for those who like to make a grand entrance.

Price: £25

Just Pink 100ml Eau De Parfum - Next, Great Yarmouth

This fruity fragrance has been a hit with customers for some time now and would make the perfect Valentine’s Day present for her.

The necklace and earring sets from Martyn’s Walkaround Store in Great Yarmouth make the perfect pocket-sized present. Picture: Joseph NortonThe necklace and earring sets from Martyn’s Walkaround Store in Great Yarmouth make the perfect pocket-sized present. Picture: Joseph Norton

Its fresh and floral aroma makes it ideal for those romantic occasions.

Assistant manager at Next in Great Yarmouth, Tom Parker, said men usually do most of their shopping a week before February 14, with women usually more organised and having secured their gifts two weeks prior to the big day.

The Just Pink gift set could also make a fabulous last minute purchase for those still on the hunt.

Price: £14

Bouquets of roses are available from £52.50 at Arcade Florist in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Henri LaxonBouquets of roses are available from £52.50 at Arcade Florist in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Henri Laxon

Necklace and earrings set - Martyn’s Walkaround Store, Great Yarmouth

If you are searching for the perfect gift to compliment a main present you should look no further than the necklace and earrings sets on offer at Martyn’s Walkaround Store in Regent Road.

Priced at just £2.50 these beautifully designed items of jewellery would make a lovely pocket-sized present.

Price: £2.50

Treat your loved one to a selection of their favourite sweets. Pictured, Michael Cheetham of Mr Humbugs. Picture: Joseph NortonTreat your loved one to a selection of their favourite sweets. Pictured, Michael Cheetham of Mr Humbugs. Picture: Joseph Norton

Bouquet of flowers - Arcade Florist, Great Yarmouth

Although not particularly imaginative, you can’t get much more romantic than buying your loved one a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Arcade Florist in Northgate Street has a wonderful selection of flower displays to choose from.

Whether it’s a bouquet of tulips or red roses, surprise your special one with a loving gift from this popular florists.

A selection of sweets available at Mr Humbugs. Picture: Joseph NortonA selection of sweets available at Mr Humbugs. Picture: Joseph Norton

Price: Bouquet of tulips from £29.99 or 12 red roses in aqua bouquet £62.50

Romantic sweets/treats

From cola bottles to humbugs we all have our favourites and although they might not scream Valentine’s Day, there’s something very endearing about buying your loved one some of their favourite treats.

So whether you’re heading to Steve’s Pick ‘N’ Mix in the Victoria Arcade or Mr Humbugs in Market Gates why not pick up a selection of delights for your partner to indulge on.

