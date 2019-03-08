Search

Opening of £7.5m Premier Inn delayed due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 10:36 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 26 March 2019

The opening of the £7.5m Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been delayed because of high winds. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

The opening date of a £7.5m seafront hotel has been pushed back due to strong winds which have swept through the Norfolk coast over the last couple of weeks.

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arch e-tech Design LtdAn image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

The Premier Inn on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile was expected to welcome guests from Easter onwards but according to Albert Jones, the man behind the Edge Leisure Complex, the hotel will not be ready until the end of May.

Mr Jones said work had been delayed because of strong winds.

Bev Kennard, project and programme manager for Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company, said work was now progressing well and expects the hotel and Beefeater restaurant to be completed by May.

Mr Kennard hopes the doors to the hotel will open to the public at the start of June.

Once completed the leisure complex will include a new casino and cinema which will take shape during phase two of the development.

The project will also help to deliver 70 new jobs in the area.

The 81-bedroom hotel will be Premier Inn’s second in the town, a move said to reflect a ‘strong demand’ for its offer.

