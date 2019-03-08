Town centre manager says number of reasons why Primark hasn't opened in Great Yarmouth

A petition to for a Primark to open in Great Yarmouth has more than 2,000 signatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Great Yarmouth's town centre boss has admitted talks with retail giant Primark have taken place as a petition to bring the budget chain to the town hit 2,000 signatures.

But Jonathan Newman, town centre manager, said there were a number of reasons that it was yet to make the move.

For years many residents have clamoured to see the fashion retailer in the town with a petition being set up in 2015.

With the town losing several major retailers in recent years - including Marks & Spencer and H.Samuel - the demand has continued to grow.

The online petition has now surpassed 2,100 signatures.

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said discussions with Primark had taken place. Picture: Nick Butcher Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said discussions with Primark had taken place. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Newman has encouraged those behind the petition to send it to Primark.

He said: "Ultimately the decision is down to the retailer. Approaches to Primark have been made but town centres are having to change what they offer.

"It's not all about attracting national brands.

"Conversations have taken place in the past though."

H Samuel is one of a number of major retailers which has closed in Great Yarmouth in recent years. Picture: Liz Coates H Samuel is one of a number of major retailers which has closed in Great Yarmouth in recent years. Picture: Liz Coates

Mr Newman suggested one of the main reasons negotiations hadn't progressed further was because many of the vacant buildings in the town were not big enough for the retailer.

He also said finding a suitable premises in Great Yarmouth that doesn't require a lot of maintenance could also have been a stumbling block.

Jess Denton created the petition 'bring Primark to Great Yarmouth'. She said: "Primark would be ideal as it has everything for everyone on a budget, with a good variety to choose from.

"It would do well here as it's not a rich town and we don't have many clothes shops for all ages."

A spokesman for Primark said it was grateful for the support but it does not comment on future plans.

The spokesman said the UK market was very important to the retailer.

Mr Newman believes attracting major retailers is becoming more and more difficult as many of them are not expanding further.

He did admit having a Primark would help to bring in more shoppers to the town.

The nearest Primark to Great Yarmouth is in Norwich while there is also one in King's Lynn.