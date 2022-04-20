'It just went crazy' - Ludham couple on renting out their pool

High Mill Pool near Ludham is closed temporarily for refurbishment while a retrospective change of use is in the hands of planners. As it was registered as a business and had been inspected by Environmental Health the owners thought everything was correctly in place. - Credit: Google Maps

A couple who began renting out their pool during the pandemic say they are shocked by its popularity and say it could have been booked out 24 hours a day.

High Mill Pool, near Ludham, is currently closed for refurbishment and also waiting on a planning decision from North Norfolk District Council after an unknown person queried its status.

Owner Jane Moyse said that because they were paying business rates she thought all paperwork was complete and was shocked to discover she needed a change of use to operate on a commercial basis and open up the pool to paying customers.

She is hoping planners will make their decision in June and that building work will be completed by the end of the summer, although finding someone to do it was proving difficult.

The idea of booking it out in hourly slots grew out of demand after first welcoming friends with children who struggled in a busier, public setting, she said.

Through word of mouth more and more people were saying they were keen to give it a go - kayakers even taking to the water to learn how to capsize safely in a secure environment.

Mrs Moyse and her husband Rod moved into the property around two and a half years ago and set about renovating it.

At the time she said she had no idea how much it cost to run a pool, the money to heat it proving a factor in her decision to hire it out.

"I did not think it would do very well, but it was crazy," she said.

"We could have booked it out 24 hours a day.

"I was really shocked.

"There were some lovely comments and it was nice to meet the families. A lot of children get nervous in big pools so it was quite nice for the community and for the village."

Documents supporting the retrospective change of use say it has become a popular local amenity used by locals and tourists. They say it is set in mature gardens and does not create noise or disturbance for neighbours.

To view the plans or comment visit North Norfolk District Council's planning portal quoting application number PF/22/0897.

To find out more about the pool visit www.highmillpool.com.