Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 6:00 AM August 7, 2022
Argos Great Yarmouth

The former Argos branch at the Pasteur Retail Park in Thamesfield Way, Great Yarmouth, looks set to host Pure Gym - Credit: Google Maps

An empty Argos store - one of two in Great Yarmouth relocated to the town's Sainsbury supermarket - looks to have a new tenant.

The 2,025sqm store at the Pasteur Road Retail Park which includes B&Q and Home Bargains has been targeted by Pure Gym, the UK's largest gym operator with over 300 sites.

The store has been empty since 2021.

Planning documents supporting the bid say it is the best available space in the town for one of the company's no-contract, budget gyms, the next nearest being in Norwich where there are three.

The papers say there are no suitable town centre options, declaring the Market Place Argos, empty stores in Market Gates, and the former banks in Hall Quay all unsuitable.

The company has a track record in targeting empty Argos stores, with shops in Norwich, Bath and Chelmsford receiving a refit.

The new Yarmouth gym is already being promoted on the company's website with an opening offer.

In March planners gave the go-ahead for a 24-hour gym operated by The Gym Group in the former Bensons for Beds store next to Topps Tiles, just a few minutes walk away.

