'Super excited' - New clinic opens in coastal town

Richard Morford, 38, pictured in the middle, will run a new physiotherapy clinic on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Morford. Archant

A new clinic which hopes to be a hub for wellness has opened in a coastal town.

A new physiotherapy clinic has opened on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Morford.

Pure Physio started trading on Monday (November 18) in the Old Bake House on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth.

Richard Morford, 38, will run the clinic, which already has a number of other branches in the region.

He said the clinic will focus mostly on people with back and neck pain, as well as sports injuries.

Mr Morford works with GPs in the area, looking at ways to promote health and activity.



He said he is "super excited" to start work at the clinic.

"We're hoping to be a local hub to promote wellness and exercise," he added.

He qualified as a physiotherapist in 2002 and lives in Gorleston, having moved to Norfolk eleven years ago.

"When I was young I was interested in activity and sports, and wanted to get into getting people moving," he said.

