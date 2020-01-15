'Like an aircraft hangar' - mixed views on multi-million pound market redevelopment

Everasto Berenguer has been on Yarmouth Market for 35 years. He said he had little faith in the borough council's ability to get the market revamp done in the timescale being suggested Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Stall holders in Great Yarmouth have shared their responses to the latest designs showing a new-look market in Great Yarmouth.

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

For some the change cannot come soon enough, while for others there are huge concerns particularly around costly equipment, some of which is built-in and bespoke.

Overall, most broadly welcomed the investment and the design, but wanted more detail about their individual circumstances, position on the new market and whether there would be any financial help to move or compensation for redundant kit.

Gary Salmon at the pie and pea stall - one of only a handful left in the country - said he was happy with what was being put forward.

He said: "I thought it was very positive. I am all for it.

Gary Salmon at the pie and pea stall on Great Yarmouth's market is all for the £3.6m redevelopment and says events like the Out There Festival, carnival, and Christmas switch-on are a boost for business. His father started the business in 1946 Picture: Liz Coates Gary Salmon at the pie and pea stall on Great Yarmouth's market is all for the £3.6m redevelopment and says events like the Out There Festival, carnival, and Christmas switch-on are a boost for business. His father started the business in 1946 Picture: Liz Coates

"We can make ourselves look more presentable and put things on to bring people up here.

"We have a market in the middle of town which is a big advantage and we know if we put things on we get people up here."

At Ana's Kitchen sisters Suzan Koker and Gulten D'Amery said they liked the new modern design which features a partly glazed roof.

"We need it because the town is dying every day. There is a lot of concern but the council knows what it is doing so hopefully it will work out," Mrs D'Amery said.

Philip Blake, of Blake's Butchers, likes the new-look market but has concerns about the cost of new fridges, likely to be some £20,000 Picture: Liz Coates Philip Blake, of Blake's Butchers, likes the new-look market but has concerns about the cost of new fridges, likely to be some £20,000 Picture: Liz Coates

Philip Blake, at Blake's Butchers, which has been on the market for 98 years, said: "It looks nice. If everything they say is true and it goes ahead it seems okay. The only problem is if they are going to help us move because everything is built in, but I like the design."

Meanwhile Evaristo Berenguer at the sweet stall described the new design as "like an aircraft hangar or a warehouse," adding: "There is no feeling of the old market. It doesn't feel to me like a market."

At C & J Chips, Carl Stevenson said he was worried about equipment that was too old to move and would cost some £30,000 to replace.

And at fruit and veg stall S & L Dearn there were concerns about where they might find themselves in the new layout.

Suzan Koker and Gulten D'Amery of Ana's Kitchen say they are happy with the overall design of the new market but still have some questions Picture: Liz Coates Suzan Koker and Gulten D'Amery of Ana's Kitchen say they are happy with the overall design of the new market but still have some questions Picture: Liz Coates

"It's all about position," Sean Dearn said. "We want a like-for-like location rather than facing Argos, which would be a disaster."

James Rose at Dearno's chip stall, which has been family-run since 1968, said the council had listened.

"They seem a bit more organised this time," he said.

"The biggest worry for us is that we invested a lot of money in this stall, about £70,000, three years ago.

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

"Then three months later they come in with a plan to destroy it all."

Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBC Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture: GYBC

An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC An image showing the inside of the new Market Place which is much more spacious allowing for stall-holder tables and chairs Picture: GYBC

