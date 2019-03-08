'No place like home' - Shops move back to Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire

Shops at the Regent Road site in Great Yarmouth destroyed by fire have been reopening this week. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Traders in Great Yarmouth forced out of their premises by a fire have been moving back to their shops.

The former indoor market and bowling alley on Regent Road was gutted in a huge blaze almost three years ago at the height of the summer season.

But this week some of the traders have been moving back as builders put finishing touches to the new development.

Paul Walia, 64, who runs T-Shirt King, said his business had relocated to a premises in Victoria Arcade and were happy to be back where they belonged.

"There's no place like home," he said.

The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss Pishbin The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss Pishbin

"The shops are lovely, the builders have done a good job, they look very nice and modern."

Richard Marks, 60, and Eleanor Rogers, 56, run Woodcraft Gifts, which will open again on Saturday.

Mr Marks was born on Regent Road.

"This is how far I've got in life, four doors down from where I was born," he said.

