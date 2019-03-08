Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'No place like home' - Shops move back to Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire

PUBLISHED: 15:28 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 06 June 2019

Shops at the Regent Road site in Great Yarmouth destroyed by fire have been reopening this week. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Shops at the Regent Road site in Great Yarmouth destroyed by fire have been reopening this week. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Traders in Great Yarmouth forced out of their premises by a fire have been moving back to their shops.

Richard Marks, 60, and Eleanor Rogers, 56, run Woodcraft Gifts on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Shops on the site have been reopening after it was destroyed by fire over two years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Richard Marks, 60, and Eleanor Rogers, 56, run Woodcraft Gifts on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Shops on the site have been reopening after it was destroyed by fire over two years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The former indoor market and bowling alley on Regent Road was gutted in a huge blaze almost three years ago at the height of the summer season.

But this week some of the traders have been moving back as builders put finishing touches to the new development.

Paul Walia, 64, who runs T-Shirt King, said his business had relocated to a premises in Victoria Arcade and were happy to be back where they belonged.

"There's no place like home," he said.

The fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss PishbinThe fire on Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in August 2016. Picture: Moss Pishbin

"The shops are lovely, the builders have done a good job, they look very nice and modern."

Richard Marks, 60, and Eleanor Rogers, 56, run Woodcraft Gifts, which will open again on Saturday.

Mr Marks was born on Regent Road.

"This is how far I've got in life, four doors down from where I was born," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Car smashes into traffic light off busy junction

A car smashed into a traffic light in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday morning. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Car smashes into traffic light off busy junction

A car smashed into a traffic light in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday morning. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hippodrome’s Jack Jay is new Great Yarmouth FC chairman

Jack Jay is the new chairman of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘No place like home’ - Shops move back to Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire

Shops at the Regent Road site in Great Yarmouth destroyed by fire have been reopening this week. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Care farmers, an ambitious teenager and parents of twins are among new Norfolk County Farms tenants

New tenants on the Norfolk County Farms estate: Jonathan Green and Caitlin Clarke with their twin daughters Emily and Molly (two). Picture: Caitlin Clarke

Slimming World mums celebrate host of healthy pregnancies

Slimming World Consultant Claire Rawlinson with babies Lyra, Rosie and Damen. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Neighbour tells of attempts to rescue man from tragic Caister house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists