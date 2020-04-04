Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you
PUBLISHED: 12:23 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 04 April 2020
Archant
If you can’t go to the restaurant, let the restaurant come to you.
With the country under lockdown, a number of restaurants are now offering takeaway and delivery services for people who are staying at home.
Here is a list of some of those businesses in the Great Yarmouth area that are now delivering food:
• Stardust Fish and Chip Shop, Hopton 01502 735862
• Debiz Cafeteria, Martham - hot dinners for the elderly, delivered to the door at a safe distance. Ring or text 07941562774 to pre-order.
• Olive Garden, Gorleston - takeaway/collection service starts at 4.30pm until 8.30pm with 7.30pm delivery to Great Yarmouth. Call 01493 444779
• Whites Lounge Bar, Scratby - fresh, pre-prepared oven ready meals delivered to your door. Call Dawn at 07833 113287
• The Marine Pub, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth - open for takeaway only.
• Planet Spice, Ormesby - Indian restaurant open for takeaway only. Call 01493 731111.
• China Garden, Gorleston - order online through JustEat.
• Trisha’s Chippy, Scratby - two medium cod and chips for £10. Call 01493 732876.
• Martham Kebab and Pizza - open for collection or delivery. 10pc discount for key workers on collection orders. Call 01493 740334 for collection or 01493 748158 for delivery.
• China Boy, Hemsby - Free delivery. Call 01493 730733.
• Naawab, Hemsby - Indian food. Call 01493 733660.
• Grelly’s Fish and Chips, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth - open for collection or delivery. Call 07880 435461.
• Scratby Bakery - Call 07747 393178 www.scratbybakery.co.uk/
• Allens Butchers - Call 01493 733555 www.facebook.com/allensbutchersHemsby
• Thompsons Food Service - Call 01493 249649 info@tfsltd.co.uk
• Hirst Farms Ltd - Call 07796 101130 www.hirstysfamilyfunpark.co.uk
• Rundles 5 a day - Call 07407 540578 http://www.rundles5aday.co.uk/
• Veg Box - Call 01603 389365 vegboxbuh.co.uk
This list, while correct at the time of writing, is subject to change.
If your business is also offering a takeaway and delivery service, and you would like to be included on this list, contact: daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk
