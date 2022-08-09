The new coastal cafe bringing 'sense of arrival' to resort

Gallery

Richardson's managing director Greg Munford, left, and Hemsby Beach Holiday Park customer experience manager Justin Ettridge at Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

A new cafe on the site of a former bookies is being billed as an odds-on favourite for coffee lovers arriving in Hemsby.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe has been remodelled from the Coral building in busy Beach Road after the betting shop's lease ran out.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

Now the space is unrecognisable in a palette of pastel hues and seaside scenery.

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's, said he hoped, with local support, to open year-round.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

"Coral's lease came to an end and we were left with a building that we could remarket for lease or put a little bit of Richardson's on the other side of the road.

"The car park development that we did last year has generated footfall, so from a sense of arrival perspective they turn up at our lovely car park and smell the coffee.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

"Our thoughts are people can take a coffee and a cookie to the beach or grab one on their return for the journey home.

"We have a real commitment to investment in Hemsby. Because we have invested in quality accommodation at Hembsy Beach Holiday Park we wanted to put the same quality in here."

Richardson's managing director Greg Munford at Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

The new dog-friendly cafe is part of a £700,000 package of investment driving visitors to the resort.

It opened for the first time on Monday serving locally sourced ice cream, cake and cookies with a focus on quality.

Primarily, it is a coffee shop with no cooked food made on site although hot snacks are available.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

Mr Munford said they were proud to be using local suppliers The Norfolk Cookie Company making baked treats from their unit just a few doors down.

"From a sustainable point of view it is only footwear that gets worn down," he said.

The Dann's ice cream comes from a family dairy farm in Tuddenham, the coffee is roasted in Suffolk and the tea blended in Norfolk.

Shirley Beattle, supervisor, and Weronika Gardzinska, team leader, working at Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby

There are also vegan options and their Cameroon Boyo coffee can be traced back to the person who picked the bean.

The cafe is open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week. It has 50 covers and space for another 50 in the outside area, once home to a fish and chip shop which burned down in 2015.

Richardson's Coastal Cafe on Beach Road in Hemsby




