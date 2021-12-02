Lifeboat shop re-opens after two years

The shop for RNLI Gorleston and Great Yarmouth on Riverside Road is open after almost being closed for nearly two years. - Credit: Google

A lifeboat service has re-opened its shop after being closed for almost two years.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Royal National Lifeboat Institution shop on Riverside Road has re-opened after being closed for 22 months.

The volunteer-led store closed in November 2019 for its winter break, but was unable to re-open due to the pandemic.

Judi Blyth, volunteer shop manager, said "finally" she was happy to see the store opening its doors once again.

The store has new stock including teddy bears, stocking fillers and Christmas cards.

And the shop will host two Christmas events - one on December 5 and the other on December 12, where visitors will be able to try sausage rolls, mince pies, tea, coffee and soft drinks while they browse in the shop.

Ms Blyth said: "You can also see from the shop our new Atlantic 85 John Rowntree lifeboat which arrived two months ago and, with a bit of luck, some of our wonderful crew when they return from training.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.