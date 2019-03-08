Country hotel and restaurant on A149 up for sale for almost £1m
PUBLISHED: 12:06 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 31 July 2019
Archant
A country hotel and restaurant which closed due to a £13,000 debt is up for sale for close to £1m.
The Horse and Groom Hotel and attached Jasminum Restaurant in Rollesby shut suddenly in April, surprising many of the village's residents.
A notice appeared in the premises' window stating that the tenant, Thanh Van Phung, had a judgment issued by County Court against him for unpaid debts of £12,524.
The creditor had served a statutory demand under the Insolvency Act requiring Mr Van Phung to pay the debt as well as interest and a court fee totalling £24,260.
You may also want to watch:
It ceased trading on April 21 and is now up for sale with East Commercial for £975,000.
The particulars describe it as a pub/restaurant (80 covers) and motel, 21 guest bedrooms (20 en-suite) within landscaped grounds and a car park (40 spaces).
It is described as having "a long and prominent frontage to the A149."
The restaurant served Chinese, Thai, and English food and provided a takeaway service to locals and visitors alike.
View the property details here.