Country hotel and restaurant on A149 up for sale for almost £1m

The Horse and Groom in Rollesby is up for sale following its shock closure earlier this year Picture: Archant Archant

A country hotel and restaurant which closed due to a £13,000 debt is up for sale for close to £1m.

The Horse and Groom Hotel and attached Jasminum Restaurant in Rollesby shut suddenly in April, surprising many of the village's residents.

A notice appeared in the premises' window stating that the tenant, Thanh Van Phung, had a judgment issued by County Court against him for unpaid debts of £12,524.

The creditor had served a statutory demand under the Insolvency Act requiring Mr Van Phung to pay the debt as well as interest and a court fee totalling £24,260.

It ceased trading on April 21 and is now up for sale with East Commercial for £975,000.

The particulars describe it as a pub/restaurant (80 covers) and motel, 21 guest bedrooms (20 en-suite) within landscaped grounds and a car park (40 spaces).

It is described as having "a long and prominent frontage to the A149."

The restaurant served Chinese, Thai, and English food and provided a takeaway service to locals and visitors alike.

