Cinema to reopen before Christmas following multi-million pound refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 14:45 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 04 November 2019

The Royalty building in Great Yarmouth will reopen as The Arc cinema in time for Christmas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The multi-million pound refurbishment of Royalty cinema in Great Yarmouth will be completed in time for Christmas, its new operator has announced.

The Arc Cinema group specialise in creating high quality cinemas to serve local communities. Picture: Pause Time PHotographyThe Arc Cinema group specialise in creating high quality cinemas to serve local communities. Picture: Pause Time PHotography

The Irish-based Arc Cinema group took over the running of the former Hollywood cinema in Marine Parade in June this year and have revealed its doors will reopen before December 25.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Arc Cinema said: "Great News for Great Yarmouth!"

"Our major redevelopment works on Marine Parade are nearly done and we should be open in time for Christmas."

Visitors to the cinema have been promised the best cinematic experience in East Anglia with luxury leather armchair seats, a state-of-the-art sound system and 4k digital projections all part of the venue's transformation.

The building has a long history of entertainment stretching back to the 1900s, and the cinema's closure earlier this year was met by huge disappointment.

The Hollywood cinemas based in Great Yarmouth and Norwich closed after the chain fell into administration.

Arc Cinema group is currently opening a number of sites in the UK, and says it specialises in creating high-quality cinemas to serve local communities.

