Building of popular B&B set to be sold

The building of a popular seaside B&B is set to be sold after its owners were granted permission to convert the premises into a five bedroom house.

Saffrons Guest House in Great Yarmouth has welcomed guests to the town for 12 years, impressing customers with its comfy furniture and indulgent breakfasts.

Although the B&B in Wellesley Road has continued to receive rave reviews from customers on sites such as TripAdvisor, owner Willie Scott said he is ready to enjoy a relaxing retirement.

The 58-year-old said: "I've really enjoyed my time running the B&B and interacting with our wonderful guests.

"But it's time for me to retire and start spending more time with my family."

The B&B closed last month and plans to change the use of the building to a residential property were granted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council two weeks ago.

Mr Scott thanked his customers for their loyal support over the years and said he hopes the new owner of the property will "make good use of its potential".

The building is set to go up for sale later on this month.